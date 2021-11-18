Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.950-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.10. 7,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,449. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.20.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

