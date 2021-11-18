American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

