AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $41.84. 59,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,383. AZEK has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

