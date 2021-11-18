Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post sales of $360.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $370.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 177.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $3,007,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,393. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.