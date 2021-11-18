Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 14.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,668,000 after buying an additional 3,236,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,089,000 after purchasing an additional 993,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after purchasing an additional 982,442 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.60. 8,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,767. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

