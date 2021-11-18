Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $171.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

