Activest Wealth Management Purchases 2,534 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 886.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 519.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 151.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.61.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $26.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,848,543. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.68. The company has a market cap of $794.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

