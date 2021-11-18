Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded up $77.97 on Thursday, reaching $3,626.97. 117,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,107. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,394.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,393.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

