$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.67. Masco posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.