Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

