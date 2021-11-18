Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 2,831 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $130.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

