Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $115.42 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,926 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

