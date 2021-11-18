Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $221.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.94 and a 200-day moving average of $196.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

