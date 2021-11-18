Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.
Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 459,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,564. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.34.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
