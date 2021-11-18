Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 459,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,564. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

