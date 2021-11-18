Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $144.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.