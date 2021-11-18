Lido DAO Token (LDO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.23 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $90.91 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00006352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00068227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.56 or 0.99638912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.06940888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

