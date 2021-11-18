Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 216,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 636.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRETF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

DRETF stock remained flat at $$19.21 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 799. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.8089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

