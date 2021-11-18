Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Down 10.1%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. 1,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 168,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 46.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 356,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 39.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 77,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

