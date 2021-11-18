DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 121.7% in October

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the October 14th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

DBSDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

DBSDY stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.88. 37,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,574. DBS Group has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $97.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.0295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

