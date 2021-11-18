GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $25.24

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $23.88. GH Research shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 29 shares changing hands.

GHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,585,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,724,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

