Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 69.8% in October

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the October 14th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EBKDY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($47.06) to €41.00 ($48.24) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

EBKDY traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 32,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

