ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 58,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,206. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

In other news, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,653,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 217,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,374 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

