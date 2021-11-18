Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.05. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

