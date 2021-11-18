Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 583 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $372,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 114.8% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $235.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.22 and a 200-day moving average of $224.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $175.07 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

