IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,615 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $670.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $319.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

