Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 216 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,577,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,276. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

