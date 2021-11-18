Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report sales of $555.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.60 million. Amedisys reported sales of $550.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $769,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Amedisys by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock traded down $4.88 on Friday, hitting $172.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.50. Amedisys has a one year low of $137.82 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

