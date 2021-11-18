$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to announce sales of $107.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.10 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $107.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $435.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $23.60. 1,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

