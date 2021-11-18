Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 25.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,354,000 after buying an additional 264,315 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.