Trollcoin (TROLL) Trading 40.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $689,672.83 and $11.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Trollcoin

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

