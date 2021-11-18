PutinCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $345,746.93 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $345,746.93 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,004.02 or 0.98080718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00045516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00037285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.