Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post $338.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.10 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $299.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 57,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,335,625. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 1,487,365 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

