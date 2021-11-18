Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $239.75 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

