Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 121,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,302,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,632,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

