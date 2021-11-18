Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Down 41.6% in October

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the October 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Points International worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCOM shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of PCOM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 1,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,031. The firm has a market cap of $253.43 million, a PE ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.52. Points International has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.70 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Points International will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

