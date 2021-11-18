HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $239.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $153.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

