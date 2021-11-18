Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,217. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $118.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

