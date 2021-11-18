OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 949,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the October 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OpGen stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

OPGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

