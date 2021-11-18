Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Drops By 38.6%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the October 14th total of 616,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:NURO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,934. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.86.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

In other NeuroMetrix news, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $527,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

