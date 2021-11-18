Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post earnings per share of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.06. Citigroup reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,702,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 221.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

