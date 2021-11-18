Analysts Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Timken posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.23. 2,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. Timken has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 56.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.