Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Universal Technical Institute updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.05 million, a PE ratio of 389.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

