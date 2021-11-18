Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.97.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$23.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$43.00.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

