Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share.

TGT stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.48. The stock had a trading volume of 107,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target has a 1-year low of $164.55 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.55 and a 200 day moving average of $242.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

