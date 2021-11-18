Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Set at C$7.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) has been given a C$7.00 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSL. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.84.

TSE:SSL traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,292. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.56. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

