Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 541,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

BAC opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $381.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

