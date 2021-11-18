Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $1,112.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $902.53 and its 200-day moving average is $743.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 352.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $443.50 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

