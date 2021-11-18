BMO Capital Markets Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$17.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.74.

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$8.80. 564,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,361. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

