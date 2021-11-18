Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.50.

L stock traded up C$0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$98.04. The company had a trading volume of 360,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,305. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$90.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$82.20. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

