Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.45.

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,733. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

